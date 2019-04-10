Lacazette: Home leg against Napoli really important

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and his team-mates are well aware of the importance of securing a home win in their Europa League quarter-final against Napoli.

Unai Emery's side have been in fine form in front of their own fans this season, winning their last 10 league games at Emirates Stadium, but they have struggled on the road, losing five of their past seven matches across all competitions.

Lacazette is aware of the disparity in form and is looking to make a statement when Carlo Ancelotti's side travel to London on Thursday.

"We know we are better at home than we are away, so tomorrow is really important for us," he told Wednesday's news conference.

"We also know we can get a good result away, so both games are going to be important for us.

"Last season we fell just before the final so this time we want to go forward. We have to play well in this game.

"On Sunday we played badly [against Everton], all the team. We didn't do what the coach asked us but we still have confidence.

"We know we're still in the race for the Champions League in the Premier League, but we want to win trophies so we are confident."

