Lampard tells Hudson-Odoi: Stay at Chelsea and you can become world class

Omnisport
NEWS
News
316   //    07 Jul 2019, 13:54 IST
Callum Hudson-Odoi - cropped
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Frank Lampard has earmarked Callum Hudson-Odoi for a prominent role at Chelsea as he urged the teenager to stay and fulfil his "world-class" potential.

England international Hudson-Odoi, 18, is out of contract in 2020 and wanted by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The German giants unsuccessfully attempted to sign him in January, after which the winger broke into Maurizio Sarri's first-team plans and made four Premier League starts.

New boss Lampard stopped short of offering a golden ticket into his XI but vowed to invest energy into the homegrown product's vast potential.

"I have seen Callum come through and he is a fantastic talent," Lampard said.

"We all know that and I will speak to him and I want him to stay.

"I know the club want him to stay and he is going to be central for us on the pitch. That is the opportunity that is really in front of him now, certainly from where I am sitting.

"There are things as a young player that he will want to improve and there are things through natural development that will improve, so I am not going to say things that are pie in the sky but with his talent he can be central to this team, he can be central to England.

"I want to work with him, I want to drive him forward and I want to improve him as a player.

"He can show, right here at Chelsea, at the club where he came through the academy, that he is going to be a world-class player, because I truly believe that."

Hudson-Odoi is on the comeback trail from a serious Achilles injury suffered against Burnley in April.

Recent reports suggest he could return to training ahead of schedule in August.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea
Will Lampard be successful at Chelsea once again?
