Lampard urges patience with Pulisic at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has urged patience to be shown with Christian Pulisic after the winger's low-key start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic, 21, was expected to fill part of the void left by Belgium forward Eden Hazard's departure to Real Madrid and has shown fleeting moments of promise so far.

The United States international has yet to find the net in a competitive match since he linked up with Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund this season, having been signed by the Blues in January and then loaned back to the Bundesliga club.

Pulisic has made six appearances in all competitions for Chelsea under Lampard but was an unused substitute for the 2-1 defeat by Liverpool last time out in the Premier League.

However, Lampard believes the youngster's qualities will shine through when he has fully adjusted to life at the club.

"It’s normal to have an adaptation and he has shown some good moments. Pulisic we forget is 21 because of the price-tag," Lampard said.

"We must give him a bit of time to adapt because of youth, change of league and living. We know he has played in the Champions League.

"I have got four wingers now that they are all fit. They are all different, have different pathways."

Chelsea are yet to win a Premier League match on home turf since Lampard was appointed in July.

They host Brighton on Saturday with Lampard desperate to get that first win at Stamford Bridge under his belt.

"The fact we haven't won at home is something we want to correct," he said.

"We need a similar performance to Liverpool. If we get that level then I expect we can do okay. We have had a run of home games, but we have to respect Brighton.

"It might be two months but we haven't played many games. We want to be competitive and get into the top four.

"I think from the way that we have played and there are lots of moments where we have showed confidence."

Chelsea have been boosted by the return of Andreas Christensen and Olivier Giroud to training with both available to face Brighton.

Denmark defender Christensen limped out of the first half of Chelsea's defeat to Liverpool while France striker Giroud has missed the last two games through illness.

Lampard said he could not put a timeframe on centre-back Antonio Rudiger's return from a groin problem.

"Toni has got a recurring injury in his groin area, not the original knee injury," Lampard added.

"We are trying to find a solution because he has still got some pain. We're hopeful it won't be long but I haven't got an end date for you. It's an injury that is ongoing."