Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Late Insigne strike earns Napoli 1-0 win over Liverpool

Associated Press
NEWS
News
1   //    04 Oct 2018, 02:36 IST
AP Image

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 90th minute to give Napoli a 1-0 win over a surprisingly listless Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Having threatened all night without anything to show for it besides Dries Mertens' volley off the crossbar, Napoli finally broke through when Insigne redirected a cross from Jose Callejon by the far post.

The victory vaulted Napoli atop Group C with four points, one ahead of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, which beat Red Star Belgrade 6-1 in the other group match Wednesday. Red Star, which held Napoli to a scoreless draw in the opening round of matches, is last with one point.

With Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita taken off injured on a stretcher early in the first half, the Reds were unable to place a single shot on target before the break.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly didn't allow Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's most dangerous striker, any room at all.

One Liverpool fan was injured in clashes with Napoli supporters the night before the match. There was also a flare thrown into the area where Liverpool supporters sat inside the stadium.

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf

Associated Press
NEWS
Tactical Preview: Napoli vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Napoli vs Liverpool: Match preview, predictions, venue &...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Wednesday Preview: Tottenham host...
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19: Tactical Preview of Juventus vs Napoli
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo recovers from red card misery to help Juve win 2-0
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 10 players who have played for both...
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti putting his mark on Napoli; Roma struggling
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Insigne prefers Messi to new Juve star Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Napoli's Top-10 All-Time Leading GoalScorers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us