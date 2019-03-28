×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lautaro injury could pave way for Icardi return at Inter

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    28 Mar 2019, 19:48 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Former Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi could make his first appearance in more than a month after the club confirmed forward Lautaro Martinez will miss Sunday's Serie A match against Lazio with a thigh injury.

Icardi has not been on the field since Feb. 9, after which he was stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

Icardi resumed training last week after recovering from an apparent knee injury.

Inter said on Thursday that tests revealed Lautaro, who has flourished during Icardi's absence, pulled a muscle in his right thigh during the friendly between Argentina and Morocco. It added "he will be evaluated again next week."

Inter is third in Serie A, two points above AC Milan after winning the city derby, with Lautaro scoring what was to prove the winner in a 3-2 victory in the last match before the international break.

Lazio is sixth, eight points below Inter. The top four from Serie A qualify for next year's Champions League.

Associated Press
NEWS
Inter play better with Lautaro, says Pirlo
RELATED STORY
Icardi ends 6-week exile at Inter as he resumes training
RELATED STORY
Martinez wants Icardi resolution
RELATED STORY
Inter drops Icardi as captain, Icardi pulls out of match
RELATED STORY
Icardi still not available, Inter confirm
RELATED STORY
Marotta: Icardi will re-sign, Godin wants Inter
RELATED STORY
Inter want Icardi to stay despite stripping striker of captaincy 'for the good of the club'
RELATED STORY
Inter director Zanetti hopes for swift Icardi return
RELATED STORY
Inter replace Icardi with Handanovic as captain
RELATED STORY
Spalletti blasts 'terrible' Inter after Cagliari collapse
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us