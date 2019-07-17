×
Leicester have rejected two bids for rumoured Manchester United target Maguire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
178   //    17 Jul 2019, 03:20 IST
Harry Maguire - cropped
Leicester City defender Harry Maguire

Leicester City have rejected two bids for rumoured Manchester United and Manchester City target Harry Maguire, Brendan Rodgers has said.

England international Maguire is thought to be of interest to both Manchester clubs, with United having been linked with the 26-year-old a year ago during Jose Mourinho's time in charge.

A deal did not materialise then and the defender signed a new five-year contract in September 2018.

However, United are said to have renewed their interest and Leicester boss Rodgers revealed on Tuesday that his club had turned down two offers for a player the Foxes are thought to value at £80million.

In quotes published by the Leicester Mercury after Maguire played 45 minutes in a pre-season friendly against Scunthorpe United, Rodgers said: "It's pretty simple really and we're quite relaxed about it.

"Harry is a top-class player. Of course, he has attracted interest with two bids coming in but they nowhere near meet the valuation of the club.

"Harry is relaxed about it – we are. He's been absolutely brilliant, I have to add, because I've been in a similar situation a number of times and it can be very difficult for players, but he's a special guy."

There have been reports that Maguire has informed Leicester of his desire to leave and though Rodgers would not comment on those suggestions, he did admit he saw the appeal of the clubs linked with his player.

"Any conversation with me and a player would be private," he added.

"If a team like Man City or Man United are interested, I understand the attraction.

"We're relaxed because until the valuation is met, there's not a decision to be made."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Manchester United
