Lejeune to miss rest of Newcastle's season with knee injury

Florian Lejeune is taken off on a stretcher

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old sustained what the club have described as "significant" damage to his left knee during Saturday's 1-0 Premier League home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The defender will now miss his side's final five matches of 2018-19, as they battle to avoid relegation to the Championship.

"Newcastle United can confirm defender Florian Lejeune sustained a significant knee injury during Saturday's game against Crystal Palace," Newcastle said in a statement.

"The 27-year-old was forced off on a stretcher during the second half at St James' Park after injuring his left knee – not the knee injured during pre-season which saw him miss the start of the campaign.

"Lejeune has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season and further updates on his recovery will be provided in due course."

Lejeune has played in each of Newcastle's 12 league games since he returned to full fitness in January.

Rafael Benitez's side are seven points clear of the relegation zone, having played one game more than 18th-place Cardiff City.

