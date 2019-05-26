×
Lennon offered full-time Celtic job after treble-treble

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    26 May 2019, 00:22 IST
NeilLennon - cropped
Celtic boss Neil Lennon

Celtic announced that interim manager Neil Lennon has been offered a permanent contract after completing the treble-treble on Saturday.

Victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final with a brace from Odsonne Edouard saw Celtic complete a domestic sweep for the third consecutive season for the first time in their history.

Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers - who departed for Leicester City - in February when the club had already won the Scottish League Cup, but he guided them to Scottish Premiership success before this weekend's triumph.

And with the 47-year-old only under contract until the end of the season, Celtic confirmed that they had offered Lennon the job on a full-time basis.

However, in a short statement on Twitter, the club did not reveal whether Lennon would take the opportunity.

"We are delighted to announce that Neil Lennon has been offered the job as permanent Celtic manager and the details will be confirmed in the coming days," they said.

This is Lennon's second stint as Celtic boss, with his first spell - from 2010 to 2014 - taking in the first three titles of their ongoing run of eight successive triumphs.

Rafael Benitez, David Moyes, Andre Villas-Boas and even Jose Mourinho have been linked to the post at Celtic Park.

