Lewandowski becomes Bundesliga's top-scoring foreign player

Associated Press
NEWS
News
93   //    09 Mar 2019, 22:13 IST
AP Image

MUNICH (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has become the outright top-scoring foreign player in Bundesliga history after taking his goal tally to 197.

The Poland forward scored in either half of Bayern Munich's 6-0 rout of Wolfsburg on Saturday to surpass Peru veteran Claudio Pizarro's total of 195 goals.

The 30-year-old Lewandowski went into the match with 74 goals in 131 league games at Borussia Dortmund, and 121 in 149 with Bayern.

Lewandowski shared the record for one week with Pizarro, who remains the oldest player to score in the league at 40 years, 136 days, in a 1-1 draw for Bremen at Hertha Berlin on Feb. 2.

Pizarro had long been the top-scoring foreign player in the league but has now been overtaken for the first time by Lewandowski.

Associated Press
NEWS
