Liverpool boss Klopp ignoring Manchester City ahead of Anfield showdown

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did not bother to enquire about Manchester City's result against Southampton at the weekend as he is only focused on how his own side perform.

Late goals from Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane earned Liverpool a 2-1 win at Aston Villa, while City snatched a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory in their home fixture with Southampton.

Pep Guardiola's side had closed to within three points of the leaders at one stage on Saturday, but the gap remains at six points ahead of next week's showdown between the top two at Anfield.

Liverpool first host Genk on Tuesday and Klopp insists the huge match with City will not enter his thoughts until after the midweek Champions League tie.

"I never thought for a second about the Man City game and the Aston Villa game together," Klopp said, quoted in several British newspapers. "I was never thinking 'we should win there because maybe we could lose next week'.

"I didn't even ask about other Premier League results after our game. It's not important. We play Genk and then we play Man City.

"Yes it's important to win at Aston Villa. The way they set up, it was really difficult. But we did it.

"Now we have to collect the bones and prepare for the next challenge against Genk."

Both of Liverpool's goals at Villa Park came from crosses into the box and Klopp is happy to see his side switch it up.

"As a top team, you always have to find a way," he said. "If the centre is closed, then it makes sense to use the wing. But if you use the wing constantly, then usually the centre opens up a little bit.

"Our plan isn't to pass the ball wide and then get it into the box. If you have situations like this, then it's not a bad idea. But it's not like a long-ball idea where you are always hitting it long and going for the second ball.

"It's just one option for us and it's difficult to defend. Everybody can be compact and they are allowed to be really deep, that makes it really difficult and you want to come in behind their last line.

"But I haven't analysed all the other teams so far this season. With Man City, we'll have a look next week. Maybe there will be a crossing championship next week, we will see!"