Liverpool defender Matip declares himself fit for Manchester United clash

Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is ready to play a part in Sunday's highly anticipated clash with Manchester United if called upon.

The 28-year-old missed Liverpool's home victories over Salzburg and Leicester City before the international break with a knock sustained at Sheffield United on September 28.

However, Matip returned to training on Tuesday and is now in contention to start this weekend's Premier League showdown with United at Old Trafford.

"I'm back in training and hopefully I will stay fit," he told the club's official website. "I'm back in training and I feel good. Of course, if I'm needed, I will be there.

Back to it @ Melwood pic.twitter.com/rVQVcsEHxG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 15, 2019

"Injuries [happen] to a player. Now I'm back. I hope I stay fit and I can focus on the positives."

Goalkeeper Alisson, who has been sidelined with a calf injury he suffered in the 4-1 victory over Norwich City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, also returned to training this week.

Jurgen Klopp's side sit top of the table with an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City, while United – who will be without Paul Pogba and have doubts over David de Gea's fitness – are 15 points worse off in 12th.