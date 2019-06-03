×
Liverpool parade Champions League trophy to huge crowds

Omnisport
NEWS
News
185   //    03 Jun 2019, 00:10 IST
Liverpool
Liverpool parade the Champions League trophy

Liverpool have paraded the Champions League trophy through the city's streets.

Jurgen Klopp broke his Anfield silverware duck as his Reds won 2-0 in Saturday's final against Tottenham in Madrid.

A sixth European Cup crown was secured thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and substitute Divock Origi.

Liverpool's celebrations look set to continue for some time, though key defender Virgil van Dijk is among those who will have to cut them short for international duty and the Nations League Finals.

"It's amazing, it's really special. I'm really proud to be sitting on this coach but hopefully we will have more days like this," Van Dijk said. "I expect a lot but this has already surpassed my expectations.

"Half an hour [sleep] maybe but it's all worth it. I am not sure I will get much tonight either. Tomorrow I will have to focus more because I am back in training with Holland and we face England.

"I shed a tear at the end of the game. I am proud of the team. Proud of these boys. It's just amazing."

Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans lined the streets of the city as players including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson soaked up the atmosphere.

Liverpool can now enjoy a well-earned break before the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season and their UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea in August.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
