Liverpool retain midfield trio as Hazard leads Chelsea line at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp named Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita as Liverpool's midfield triumvirate for Sunday's crunch Premier League clash against Chelsea at Anfield.

The return of Andrew Robertson, who missed the 2-0 win over Porto through suspension, in place of James Milner at left-back presented a selection quandry further afield and Klopp has opted for the same three-man unit that impressed in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Joel Matip steps in for Dejan Lovren alongside Virgil van Dijk in the only other change for the Reds.

The centre-back pairing will confront Eden Hazard as a false nine, with Maurizio Sarri leaving both Olivier Giroud and Gonzalo Higuain on Chelsea's bench.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - rested from last week's 1-0 victory against Slavia Prague in the Europa League - and the experienced Willian join rumoured Real Madrid target Hazard in attack.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also in for his third successive Premier League start, while Emerson Palmieri is preferred to Marcos Alonso on the left side of defence.

Liverpool are aiming to exorcise the demons of the 2-0 loss to Chelsea that derailed their title charge in 2013-14.

