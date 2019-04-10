×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool start Milner as Gomez returns, Alex Telles passed fit for Porto

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    10 Apr 2019, 00:00 IST
Jurgen Klopp - cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with James Milner

James Milner will start at left-back for Liverpool in place of the suspended Andy Robertson for Tuesday's Champions League visit of Porto, while Joe Gomez is on the bench.

Robertson's absence is a major blow for the Reds given his impressive form this season, though Milner is a reliable replacement having previously played in the position under Jurgen Klopp.

Milner gets the nod ahead of Alberto Moreno, who was hoping for his first appearance in any competition since January but is not even included among the substitutes.

Gomez is included in the matchday squad, however, despite Klopp saying in his pre-match news conference that the youngster would only play if there was no other option.

The 21-year-old last featured for Liverpool in December when he suffered a fractured leg.

Milner is one of three changes from the weekend win over Southampton, with Joel Matip and Georginio Wijnaldum dropping to the bench – Dejan Lovren and Jordan Henderson coming into the team.

The main talking point in the Porto side is the inclusion of Brazil international left-back Alex Telles, who had been considered a doubt with a hip injury.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool vs FC Porto Predicted Lineups: UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Predicted Lineups and Liverpool, Porto Injury news, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
3 dream replacements for James Milner at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Southampton v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Southampton, Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Klopp warns Liverpool of revenge-seeking Porto
RELATED STORY
Gomez resumes training in boost for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Milner calls for Liverpool response
RELATED STORY
Mane's on fire - Milner hails Liverpool match-winner
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jurgen Klopp needs to be braver
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Tottenham Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups - Champions League Predicted Lineups and more 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us