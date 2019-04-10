Liverpool start Milner as Gomez returns, Alex Telles passed fit for Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with James Milner

James Milner will start at left-back for Liverpool in place of the suspended Andy Robertson for Tuesday's Champions League visit of Porto, while Joe Gomez is on the bench.

Robertson's absence is a major blow for the Reds given his impressive form this season, though Milner is a reliable replacement having previously played in the position under Jurgen Klopp.

Milner gets the nod ahead of Alberto Moreno, who was hoping for his first appearance in any competition since January but is not even included among the substitutes.

Gomez is included in the matchday squad, however, despite Klopp saying in his pre-match news conference that the youngster would only play if there was no other option.

The 21-year-old last featured for Liverpool in December when he suffered a fractured leg.

Milner is one of three changes from the weekend win over Southampton, with Joel Matip and Georginio Wijnaldum dropping to the bench – Dejan Lovren and Jordan Henderson coming into the team.

The main talking point in the Porto side is the inclusion of Brazil international left-back Alex Telles, who had been considered a doubt with a hip injury.

