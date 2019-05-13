×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool wound still healing for Barcelona – Busquets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
70   //    13 May 2019, 06:40 IST
sergio busquets - cropped
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets acknowledged Barcelona still needed time to get over their incredible loss to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

Barca returned to action on Sunday, recording a 2-0 win at home to Getafe to continue what has been a successful LaLiga campaign.

But they are still recovering from their Anfield collapse after suffering a 4-0 loss to the Premier League giants to go down 4-3 on aggregate and Busquets said Ernesto Valverde's men needed time.

"It has been very difficult to play. It is always difficult to get in after coming from where we came from," he told LaLiga.

"We have to go for the Copa del Rey final. We're rising every day a little more because the wound is not small. You have to try to heal it."

Busquets and Philippe Coutinho were subjected to whistles from the Camp Nou crowd during the win over Getafe.

The 30-year-old midfielder said the fans had every right to show their displeasure.

"We know about the situation we were in. Today was not an easy day for anyone," Busquets said.

Advertisement

"Nobody wants to play badly, lose the ball. It's a risk. It's happened, but it's normal. You just have to be grateful to the fans."

Barca complete their LaLiga campaign away to Eibar on May 19 before meeting Valencia in the Copa del Rey final six days later.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Busquets issues apology to Barcelona fans following Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Messi and Busquets benched for Barcelona against Levante
RELATED STORY
Coutinho has balls - Lenglet and Busquets defend Barcelona star's celebration
RELATED STORY
Champions League: The Anfield faithful turn 12th man for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool can still eliminate Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 FC Barcelona:  Winners and Losers as Liverpool complete historic comeback at Anfield
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Is Sergio Busquets the weakest link in Barcelona's lineup?
RELATED STORY
Busquets: It's hard to see anyone matching Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 3 Reasons why Liverpool beat Barcelona to complete a stunning come back
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us