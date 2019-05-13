Liverpool wound still healing for Barcelona – Busquets

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 70 // 13 May 2019, 06:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets acknowledged Barcelona still needed time to get over their incredible loss to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

Barca returned to action on Sunday, recording a 2-0 win at home to Getafe to continue what has been a successful LaLiga campaign.

But they are still recovering from their Anfield collapse after suffering a 4-0 loss to the Premier League giants to go down 4-3 on aggregate and Busquets said Ernesto Valverde's men needed time.

"It has been very difficult to play. It is always difficult to get in after coming from where we came from," he told LaLiga.

"We have to go for the Copa del Rey final. We're rising every day a little more because the wound is not small. You have to try to heal it."

It looked like Leo Messi scored that late second, but in fact it was a Mauro Arambarri own goal...

And with that, the final whistle blows...

#BarçaGetafe (2-0) #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/DcSww0QZtz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 12, 2019

Busquets and Philippe Coutinho were subjected to whistles from the Camp Nou crowd during the win over Getafe.

The 30-year-old midfielder said the fans had every right to show their displeasure.

"We know about the situation we were in. Today was not an easy day for anyone," Busquets said.

Advertisement

"Nobody wants to play badly, lose the ball. It's a risk. It's happened, but it's normal. You just have to be grateful to the fans."

Barca complete their LaLiga campaign away to Eibar on May 19 before meeting Valencia in the Copa del Rey final six days later.