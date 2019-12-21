×
Ljungberg: Arteta and I can restore Arsenal to former glory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 IST
Freddie Ljungberg - cropped
Arsenal's interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg

Freddie Ljungberg believes he can work successfully alongside new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta once the "difficult" handover is complete. 

Ljungberg will oversee the final match of his interim spell in charge when the Gunners visit Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

He suggested it could be challenging for the players to find motivation despite the incentive to impress the incoming head coach, who officially takes over from Sunday.

Arteta could not confirm at his introductory news conference whether Ljungberg, previously an assistant to Unai Emery, would have a role with the team going forward.

But the Swede, a firm fan-favourite during his playing career in north London, insisted he could be an asset.

"I'm looking forward to it a lot," Ljungberg told the club's website when asked about his planned talks with Arteta.

"Of course it's going to be a difficult one [against Everton] because everybody knows he's taking over the team and the club.

"I just hope the players will still try to be motivated and go for it.

"With me and him, I'm really looking forward to sitting down and discussing things. I met him before, I have the deepest respect for him and his football knowledge. Together, I think we can do this very, very well."

Ljungberg has previously spoken of the difficulties endured while working with a lean backroom team but felt it had been a "great experience" in his nascent coaching career.

"I've been extremely honoured to be the interim manager for this great, great club," he said.

"Of course, everybody knows, it's been difficult circumstances, confidence has been low.

"Unfortunately we've had many injuries, but that's life. For me, the main job has just been trying to steady the ship and help as much as I possibly can. I feel honoured to have been able to do that.

"I've learned so much and I'm looking forward to meeting Mikel, and talking to him, talking about football.

"I think we can get this club back to where it belongs. It's been a great, great honour again."

