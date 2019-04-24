Long, King and the Premier League's fastest goalscorers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 29 // 24 Apr 2019, 01:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Southampton's Shane Long

Shane Long made history on Tuesday when he plundered the fastest goal in Premier League history in Southampton's clash with Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Republic of Ireland international showed superb determination to block Craig Cathcart's attempted clearance and then wonderful composure to clip over Ben Foster after just seven seconds.

He takes the record from Ledley King, who scored after just under 10 seconds against Bradford City in 2000.

Here, we take a closer look at the top five fastest goals in the Premier League's history.

Shane Long: Watford v Southampton, April 2019 – 7.00 seconds

There appeared to be little danger when Cathcart looked to play a long ball downfield from Roberto Pereyra's kick-off but Long had other ideas. His block fell fortuitously into his path but there was nothing lucky about the glorious flick over the onrushing Foster.

Ledley King: Bradford City v Tottenham, December 2000 – 9.82 seconds

Advertisement

It might have held the title of quickest goal for nearly 19 years, but it certainly was not the prettiest. The former England international powered forward from midfield and dispatched a bobbling effort past Matt Clarke, who might feel he should have done better.

Alan Shearer: Newcastle United v Manchester City, January 2003 – 10.52 seconds

The Premier League's all-time top goalscorer scarcely needed a helping hand to find the back of the net but he got one from Carlo Nash. The Magpies hero closed down the City goalkeeper's attempted clearance and tapped into an empty net for possibly the easiest finish of his decorated career.

Christian Eriksen: Tottenham v Manchester United, January 2018 – 10.54 seconds

The Denmark international took full advantage of some generous United defending to set Spurs on their way to a 2-0 win. Son Heung-min's attempted shot was blocked into the path of Eriksen, who coolly slotted past a shell-shocked David de Gea.

Mark Viduka: Charlton Athletic v Leeds United, March 2001 – 11.90 seconds

The former Australia international was known for his languid style but he was quick out of the blocks against Charlton. Alan Smith's header fell kindly for his strike partner and Viduka made no mistake, steering a fine finish past Sasa Ilic.