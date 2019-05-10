×
Long-serving Puncheon to leave Crystal Palace

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    10 May 2019, 22:16 IST
jason puncheon - cropped
Jason Puncheon, who is to leave Crystal Palace

Jason Puncheon will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Puncheon initially joined Palace on loan from Southampton in 2013 and made the move permanent in January 2014.

Having made just five league appearances for Palace this season, the 32-year-old joined Huddersfield Town on loan in January but played only six times as the Terriers' stay in the top flight came to an end.

And Palace have now announced that Puncheon will not be offered a new contract to remain at Selhurst Park.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have represented my hometown club and I leave with memories that will stay with me forever," Puncheon told the club's official website.

"To have had the honour of captaining the club, my club, the club I supported as a boy, will always remain with me as one of my proudest achievements. I've loved every minute of my time at Palace and would like to wish everyone at the club, and our amazing fans, all of the very best for the future."

Puncheon scored 16 goals for Palace in total, making 171 appearances across all competitions.

Premier League 2018-19
