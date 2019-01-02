×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lovren: Liverpool need luck against Man City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
169   //    02 Jan 2019, 21:20 IST
Dejan Lovren
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren expects luck to play a part when Liverpool head to champions Manchester City in a massive match for the Premier League's title race. 

Unbeaten Liverpool go to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday with a six-point cushion from nearest rivals Tottenham, with City a point further back following shock losses to Crystal Palace and Leicester City during a difficult December. 

Liverpool can take a major step towards a first title since the foundation of the Premier League by defeating the reigning champions, who will give a late fitness test to Kevin De Bruyne. 

And centre-back Lovren has made clear Jurgen Klopp's side will not take a cautious approach against Pep Guardiola's men, even if a draw works in their favour.

"We are a team who always wants to win," Lovren told Liverpool's official website. "Is it possible to win? It is if you are in the right mood, with the right attitude to battle on every corner of the pitch, and defend quite well. 

"With all of that you need to have the luck, but Manchester City will not say: 'Take the three points.' It doesn't go like that and it will be a massive game for both teams. 

"When we need to defend, we will defend; when we have the ball, we will have the ball. Everything depends on the situation at that moment. Last year we were 1-0 down in the Champions League against City but we managed to come back. 

"We kept our nerves and again it will be a big challenge for us. We don't know what we can expect but we are ready for everything."

Advertisement

City's stumbles have led to claims the title is now Liverpool's to lose, but Lovren feels City have enough quality to bounce back despite the Reds being unbeaten in the last four competitive fixtures between the sides. 

"It's Manchester City and you need to respect them, especially with what they achieved last year," Lovren added. "They broke a record with the points and it's so tough in the Premier League to win almost every game and to stay unbeaten. 

"It will be a big challenge for us but we are ready for it. We played many times against them last year, they know us and we know them, so it will be a massive game, enjoyable to watch, enjoyable to play and let's see who will win."

City returned to form with a 3-1 defeat of Southampton last time out, despite De Bruyne's absence, and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says his side are ready to bounce back in the title race against Liverpool. 

"It's the most attractive game of the Premier League, so we want to perform well," Gundogan told SID. "Our manager's philosophy is to bring our own game on the pitch, the result will then come automatically. 

"Especially after the bad results recently, we as a collective have to be more settled in the defence and attack more aggressively. Sometimes we made it too easy for our opponents to go through and we left them too many open spaces. 

"Especially against Liverpool, that's an extremely exciting and a very big challenge against their three men up front. If we will be able to do that better then we'll win the game. Up front we always have the quality to score goals. 

"You only have to look at their conceded goals to know that they do well defensively. They always make much effort, run very much, especially their defensive line but also the three midfielders. The three men up front sometimes even can relax a bit because of that. 

"They punish mistakes in the opponent's build-up-play like hardly any other team in the world does." 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Lovren: Liverpool not feeling pressure of Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Preview, team news, probable...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: 4 men who dominated the...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool drew vs Manchester City
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool might beat Man City to the...
RELATED STORY
City need to be ready for a fight - Kompany issues...
RELATED STORY
3 things Manchester City need to do to beat Liverpool
RELATED STORY
5 players who could decide the Manchester City-Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool vs Man City, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
5 former players who played for both Liverpool and...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us