×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Luka Jovic: What they say about Real Madrid's new striker

Omnisport
NEWS
News
195   //    04 Jun 2019, 18:44 IST
lukajovic-cropped
New Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic

Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Serbia striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee reported to be €60million.

Jovic became one of Europe's most in-demand players after scoring 17 Bundesliga goals and a further 10 in Eintracht's run to the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2018-19.

The Bundesliga club have made a massive profit on the 21-year-old as they only trigged a purchase option in his loan deal from Benfica for a reported €6m in April.

He certainly comes highly recommended by those who know him best.

 

Milos Ninkovic - Jovic's former team-mate at Red Star Belgrade

"He is such a nice guy. [At] 16 years old, to play for such a big club in Serbia is unbelievable," Ninkovic, who now plays for A-League side Sydney FC, told Omnisport as he reflected on Jovic's memorable debut.

"Back then when I watched him and talked to him, I said, 'Look, you're an unbelievable talent. You just need to work hard. If you do this, you'll probably have a big career'.

"As soon as he came into the first team and I saw him, I knew he was a special talent. If he worked hard and focused on just the pitch – nothing on the outside – he would have a big, big career."

Advertisement

Savo Milosevic - Former Serbia striker, who hails from the same city – Bijeljina

"Luka is very, very, very special. His capacity for scoring goals is incredible," Milosevic – now head coach of Serbian side Partizan Belgrade – told Omnisport.

"From any position and with any part of the body, he simply senses the goal. He is a natural-born killer.

"You cannot train some of those things. You have them or not. He will be one of the best strikers in the world in a few years, I have no doubt about it.

"He is still a kid. He is showing some incredible things.

"He would be great for Barca or Madrid. It would be a good solution for either of those two clubs."

 

Felix Magath - Former Eintracht head coach

"Luka Jovic scored both in the Bundesliga and Europa League on a very consistent basis all season long," Magath told Omnisport.

"For me there is no doubt that a player like him can be even more deadly in front of the goal playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona, where his team-mates surely would provide even more chances."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid sign Jovic
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Luka Jovic next summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & Chelsea to fight it out for £52 million striker
RELATED STORY
No contact with Real Madrid over Jovic, insists Bobic
RELATED STORY
Jovic to Madrid a 'real possibility' – Eintracht director
RELATED STORY
Jovic would be more deadly at Real Madrid, warns Magath
RELATED STORY
Jovic set for greatness amid Barca and Madrid links – Milosevic
RELATED STORY
Diaz wants Madrid stay amid Jovic makeweight reports
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Real Madrid eyeing a move for €70M-rated prime Barcelona target
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 ways that Real Madrid could line up with Luka Jovic
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us