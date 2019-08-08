×
Lukaku en route to Milan ahead of reported Inter move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
78   //    08 Aug 2019, 04:36 IST
RomeluLukaku - cropped
Romelu Lukaku in action for Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku took a giant step towards joining Inter after his agent confirmed the Manchester United striker is en route to Milan.

Lukaku's future has been one of the biggest sagas this off-season amid interest from Inter and Serie A champions Juventus.

Initially linked to Inter, Lukaku reportedly agreed a deal with Juventus until Paulo Dybala's reluctance to move in the opposite direction scuppered a transfer to Turin.

However, Inter head coach Antonio Conte – who missed out on signing Lukaku to United in 2017 during his time as Chelsea boss – is now finally set to get his man for a reported €75.9million (£70m) plus add-ons.

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello posted a picture to Instagram with the pair on a plane and the caption read: "Ready to take off …. direction Milan!!! @inter… we are coming."

Belgium international Lukaku, who has acknowledged a desire to play in Italy, scored 12 Premier League goals in 2018-19.

The 26-year-old – contracted to United until 2022 – scored 15 goals across all competitions as United finished sixth in the Premier League and lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
