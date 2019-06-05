×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Madrid-bound James thanks Bayern for 'unforgettable years'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
150   //    05 Jun 2019, 17:16 IST
james-cropped
Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez paid tribute to the Bayern Munich support as he prepared to rejoin Real Madrid after the German champions opted not to sign him permanently at the end of his two-year loan spell.

The 27-year-old made 43 Bundesliga appearances following his arrival from Madrid in July 2017, and helped the club to back-to-back league titles during his spell in Munich.

But James failed to establish himself as one of head coach Niko Kovac's most important players and Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge bid him farewell after confirming his departure.

"I thank James on behalf of FC Bayern Munich for two successful years," Rummenigge told the club's official website.

"We have twice won the German championship and the DFB-Pokal with him. In addition, we reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with him last season.

"James made an important contribution to all these successes."

The Colombia international played 67 competitive games for Bayern, scoring 15 goals in total and providing 20 assists despite failing to secure a regular first-team place.

He now faces an uncertain future at Santiago Bernabeu, however, where he is not thought to be in head coach Zinedine Zidane's plans.

Advertisement

"My big thanks go to the entire club and the fans who have always given us great support," said James.

"It was two unforgettable years for me in Munich and I have always felt very happy here.

"I take the best memories and wish FC Bayern the best for the future."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Bayern Munich opt not to keep James Rodriguez
RELATED STORY
Why a move to Napoli can kickstart James Rodriguez's stagnant career
RELATED STORY
Rummenigge confident Bayern will sign James
RELATED STORY
Sane would be Robben and Ribery's successor – Rummenigge talks up Bayern move
RELATED STORY
James calm despite uncertainty over future
RELATED STORY
Reasons why James Rodriguez won't want to return to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & Chelsea to fight it out for £52 million striker
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Luka Jovic next summer
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Man City not in same bracket as Barca, Madrid and Bayern
RELATED STORY
Lucas thanks Atleti after turning down new contract for Bayern challenge
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us