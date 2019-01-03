×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Magic Pogba working hard for United - Herrera

Omnisport
NEWS
News
176   //    03 Jan 2019, 20:29 IST
Paul Pogba
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is working hard for Manchester United and his "magic" is an asset for the club, says Ander Herrera.

Pogba has been reborn under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his form earning him the club's player of the month award for December after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The World Cup winner had a frosty relationship with Mourinho, who regularly left him out of the side, but he has bounced back in style in Solskjaer's short spell.

Pogba has scored four goals in four games under Solskjaer, who has a 100 per cent record in charge of United, and Herrera hailed the France star's impact.

"He is very important for the club - [on] the pitch and out of the pitch as well," Herrera said.

"He's playing really, really well. Not only with the ball. I think as soon as we lose the ball he is ready to defend, ready to help the team.

"He is playing very simple and effective in our half, and then when he is in the opponent's half he has that magic to change the game, so we are really happy for him.

"I think Nemanja [Matic] and me, or the other players, we have to help him to make him feel free and that's what we're doing."

Advertisement

Wednesday's 2-0 win at Newcastle United delivered David de Gea's first clean sheet of the Solskjaer era, much to the delight of the goalkeeper's fellow Spaniard.

"Very important for David," Herrera said. "We wanted to make David happy because he was a little bit disappointed [after] the last games.

"I had to cope with him after the game, killing my mind, telling me that he wanted a clean sheet and I'm happy for him as well because he got a clean sheet."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Difference between Pogba under Mourinho and Paul Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 5 men who were...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 3 Talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 5 Tactics from...
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba XI: 10 best players he has played with
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Paul Pogba is finally justifying his price-tag
RELATED STORY
How Solskjaer's high-pressure tactics allow Paul Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield: 5 Tactics from...
RELATED STORY
Lukaku returns for United as Pogba remains benched
RELATED STORY
Pogba and Lukaku return for United clash with Palace
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us