Magic Pogba working hard for United - Herrera

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 176 // 03 Jan 2019, 20:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is working hard for Manchester United and his "magic" is an asset for the club, says Ander Herrera.

Pogba has been reborn under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his form earning him the club's player of the month award for December after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The World Cup winner had a frosty relationship with Mourinho, who regularly left him out of the side, but he has bounced back in style in Solskjaer's short spell.

Pogba has scored four goals in four games under Solskjaer, who has a 100 per cent record in charge of United, and Herrera hailed the France star's impact.

"He is very important for the club - [on] the pitch and out of the pitch as well," Herrera said.

"He's playing really, really well. Not only with the ball. I think as soon as we lose the ball he is ready to defend, ready to help the team.

"He is playing very simple and effective in our half, and then when he is in the opponent's half he has that magic to change the game, so we are really happy for him.

"I think Nemanja [Matic] and me, or the other players, we have to help him to make him feel free and that's what we're doing."

Advertisement

Wednesday's 2-0 win at Newcastle United delivered David de Gea's first clean sheet of the Solskjaer era, much to the delight of the goalkeeper's fellow Spaniard.

"Very important for David," Herrera said. "We wanted to make David happy because he was a little bit disappointed [after] the last games.

"I had to cope with him after the game, killing my mind, telling me that he wanted a clean sheet and I'm happy for him as well because he got a clean sheet."

Advertisement