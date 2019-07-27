×
Maguire no closer to Leicester exit - Rodgers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
235   //    27 Jul 2019, 23:40 IST
Harry Maguire
Leicester City defender Harry Maguire

Brendan Rodgers says there have been no changes relating to Harry Maguire's future at Leicester City.

England defender Maguire continues to be linked with both Manchester City and Manchester United, with Leicester rejecting two bids earlier in the transfer window.

Maguire, who started in a pre-season game at Stoke City on Saturday, is reportedly valued at £80million by the Foxes.

And with the Premier League's transfer window shutting in less than two weeks, Rodgers issued an update on the 26-year-old's situation.

"He's been brilliant since the first day of pre-season," Rodgers said of Maguire.

"There's a lot of speculation around Harry, but he's just got on with it. Like I've always said, we're all pretty relaxed with it.

"We're looking to prepare the whole team and squad and Harry's a part of that. He was excellent [Saturday], he's working very hard.

"There's no discussion. I know you guys [the media] are looking for updates, but there's no change from the other night."

Rodgers previously suggested Leicester had a cut-off point after which bids for Maguire would not be considered, due to the club's lack of time to secure a replacement.

"I haven't really thought about that," Rodgers added. "We have two weeks left to go in the window for all of the players. I think it's just a case of everyone staying focused."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Manchester United
