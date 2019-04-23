×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mahrez is going nowhere - Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    23 Apr 2019, 19:34 IST
RiyadMahrez - cropped
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez

Pep Guardiola insists that out-of-favour winger Riyad Mahrez will not be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.

The former Leicester City favourite has endured a difficult campaign since making a club-record £60million switch to the Etihad Stadium and has made just 13 starts in the Premier League.

He has failed to make it off the substitutes' bench for City's last three games, watching on as Phil Foden – preferred ahead of the Algeria international – scored the only goal in Saturday's vital 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva's outstanding form in wide attacking positions has not helped Mahrez's cause but Guardiola maintains he has no doubts over his quality and expects him to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

Speaking at a media conference ahead of City's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Wednesday, Guardiola said: "He will be with us next season, and the next one and the next one.

"I don't need to speak to him; he will be here next season. We are delighted with him and the way he has played.

"Riyad is not going to move, he is going to stay here. Everyone knows the competition here, but he is happy and we are happy. It is not necessary to speak with him."

Mahrez has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season for Guardiola's side – 16 of which have been from the bench – and scored 11 goals.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
Mahrez goal important for him - Guardiola praises Man City match-winner
RELATED STORY
Guardiola is world's best coach – Valverde
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: VAR is 'f****** boring to talk about'
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City could still win the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
I need every Manchester City player for run-in - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Is Maurizio Sarri really responsible for Chelsea's woes?
RELATED STORY
Mahrez incredible in training - Guardiola takes blame for star's exile
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Spurs and United games decisive in City's season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us