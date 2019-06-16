Malaga 0 Deportivo La Coruna 1 (2-5 agg): Bergantinos sends Depor into promotion play-off final

Deportivo La Coruna celebrate

Deportivo La Coruna qualified for the Segunda Division play-off final with a 5-2 aggregate defeat of Malaga thanks to Saturday's 1-0 win at La Rosaleda.

Carlos Fernandez scored twice as Deportivo came from behind in the first leg to establish a dominant position in the tie.

And, despite Malaga recording 25 shots in the return match, Jose Luis Marti's side held firm to secure a spot in the final.

Malaga had their chances, with winger Javi Ontiveros – the scorer of a delightful goal in Galicia – twice denied by the woodwork in a frantic first half, but goalkeeper Dani Gimenez remained unbeaten.

His opposite number Munir Mohamedi handed Depor victory in the second leg by allowing a speculative Alex Bergantinos drive slip out of his grasp in the 82nd minute, though a comeback already looked beyond Malaga.

Depor will face either Real Mallorca or Albacete for a place in LaLiga next season, with the former holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Son Moix.