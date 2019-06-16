×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Malaga 0 Deportivo La Coruna 1 (2-5 agg): Bergantinos sends Depor into promotion play-off final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    16 Jun 2019, 02:48 IST
depor-cropped
Deportivo La Coruna celebrate

Deportivo La Coruna qualified for the Segunda Division play-off final with a 5-2 aggregate defeat of Malaga thanks to Saturday's 1-0 win at La Rosaleda.

Carlos Fernandez scored twice as Deportivo came from behind in the first leg to establish a dominant position in the tie.

And, despite Malaga recording 25 shots in the return match, Jose Luis Marti's side held firm to secure a spot in the final.

Malaga had their chances, with winger Javi Ontiveros – the scorer of a delightful goal in Galicia – twice denied by the woodwork in a frantic first half, but goalkeeper Dani Gimenez remained unbeaten.

His opposite number Munir Mohamedi handed Depor victory in the second leg by allowing a speculative Alex Bergantinos drive slip out of his grasp in the 82nd minute, though a comeback already looked beyond Malaga.

Depor will face either Real Mallorca or Albacete for a place in LaLiga next season, with the former holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Son Moix.

Advertisement
Deportivo La Coruna 4 Malaga 2: Fernandez brace puts Depor on brink of play-off final
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Six times when La Liga's leader lost the title on the last day
RELATED STORY
Ajax, Manchester United and the greatest Champions League comebacks in history
RELATED STORY
Liverpool beat Barcelona & the greatest Champions League comebacks in history
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Tottenham and the greatest Champions League matches in history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Champions League quarterfinal upsets
RELATED STORY
Manchester United, Dortmund and Ajax looking to join list of greatest Champions League comebacks
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 3 best comebacks in the history of the quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Barcelona: Three men who won the game for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Andone leads Brighton to 1-0 win over Huddersfield
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT VEN PER
0 - 0
 Venezuela vs Peru
Today ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
Tomorrow PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
Tomorrow URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
International Friendlies 2019
FT IND VAN
6 - 0
 Indonesia vs Vanuatu
FT COT UGA
0 - 1
 Côte d'Ivoire vs Uganda
Today ALG MAL 11:30 PM Algeria vs Mali
Tomorrow TUN BUR 09:30 PM Tunisia vs Burundi
PP COT ETH Côte d'Ivoire vs Ethiopia
18 Jun BEN MAU 06:30 PM Benin vs Mauritania
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us