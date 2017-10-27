Mali coach bats for goalline technology in football

by PTI 27 Oct 2017, 17:36 IST

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) Mali coach Jonas Komla today urged football's governing body, FIFA to implement goalline technology in the next FIFA U-17 World Cup after his team suffered because of the absence of the system in their semi- final defeat against Spain.

"It will be better if the FIFA brings goalline technology from next time so that teams don't suffer," Komla told reporters on the eve of their third place play-off match against Brazil.

Even though Spain outclassed Mali in the second semi- final in Navi Mumbai, the biggest talking point of the match was a disallowed goal by Cheick Doucoure in the 61nd minute, which many believe could have turned the tables for Mali.

After Spain raced to a 2-0 lead through skipper An Abel Ruiz's brace in the first-half, the African side played with their heart and soul in the second half in an effort to force their way back into the contest.

The African champions had reasons to feel aggrieved when in the 61st minute midfielder Doucoure's powerful long-range shot found its way past Spanish goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez but the referee failed to call the goal despite the ball clearly crossing over the line after hitting the bottom of the cross bar.

TV replays clearly showed that the ball had crossed the line before bouncing back as voices for goalline technology gained grounds.

Komla, however, chose not to criticise the referee.

"The referee is a human being. He can commit errors but Spain played very well and scored more goals, that's how it is. It will be better if FIFA gets it next time. It will be a good advantage for both the teams," the Mali coach added