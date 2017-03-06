Man City ease past Sunderland to keep up title chase

by Reuters News 06 Mar 2017, 00:00 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Sunderland v Manchester City - Premier League - Stadium of Light - 5/3/17 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has a shot at goal Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

(Reuters) - Manchester City maintained their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a comfortable 2-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero's close-range effort separated the sides at halftime and Leroy Sane gave City breathing space with a fine finish just before the hour mark at the Stadium of Light.

City remain third with 55 points from 26 games, eight behind Chelsea who are at West Ham United on Monday. Tottenham, who have played a game more, are second with 56 points.

Sunderland had done a decent job at containing City and Jermain Defoe struck the post but Pep Guardiola's side went ahead after 42 minutes when Aguero nipped in to dink Raheem Sterling's cross into the net.

Sane effectively sealed a fourth consecutive league win for City when he fired home after being played in by David Silva.

Sunderland offered little threat after that and remain bottom with only 19 points -- six adrift of safety.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)