Man City led out by 102-year-old mascot for EPL match

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News // 15 Sep 2018, 22:18 IST

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City went with an extremely experienced lineup — with its mascots — for its English Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday.

The roles, which are usually reserved for children, were filled by two of the club's oldest supporters.

The Premier League champion was led onto the pitch at Etihad Stadium by 102-year-old Vera Cohen and her sister, 97-year-old Olga Halon.

City manager Pep Guardiola embraced the sisters in his dugout before the match.

A Manchester City season ticket-holder for 85 years, Cohen still attends every home game with her sister.

Cohen is not the oldest mascot English football has seen. Last season, second-tier Preston had 105-year-old Bernard Jones lead them out for a second-tier fixture.