×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Man Utd fan McGregor reveals admiration for Ronaldo, Ferguson and Solskjaer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
85   //    20 Mar 2019, 00:50 IST
Conor McGregor - cropped
UFC star Conor McGregor

UFC star Conor McGregor says he is inspired by Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and has urged his boyhood club Manchester United to appoint "special man" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis.

In an interview with FIFA.com, the Irishman revealed his fascination with football and his support for Premier League giants United, McGregor having owned the infamous grey away shirt that the team wore for just one half against Southampton in 1996.

Ronaldo, one of United's all-time greats, trained with McGregor in 2016 and the latter has revealed his admiration for the 34-year-old, whose hat-trick for Juventus against Atletico Madrid last week saw them progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

"Cristiano is a phenomenal athlete, person and entrepreneur," McGregor said.

"His all-around discipline, perfectionist attitude, and dedication to his craft is inspiring and has inspired so many young children to play football.

"Just look what he did recently in the Champions League - at 34 years young, a hat-trick under the lights when the pressure was on for all the marbles. And against Atletico Madrid, one of the best defensive sides in Europe. That is inspiring.

"We are both disciplined athletes at the top of our game."

United are also in the Champions League's last eight, Solskjaer's side overturning a two-goal deficit in the first leg by beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in France.

Advertisement

Solskjaer was only appointed in December on an interim basis until the end of the 2018-19 season, but McGregor wants the Norwegian to stay on.

"Ole Gunnar is a special man," McGregor added.

"I think he's done an incredible job with United. They have to give him the job permanently. You can feel the pride and passion he has for the club and its history."

McGregor revealed his respect for Solskjaer's former United boss Alex Ferguson too, admitting he was captivated by United's "success and winning mentality" during his time in charge.

"They had the don of football at the helm, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson," McGregor said.

"To have that much success over such a long period is remarkable and something I continue to aspire to. And he did it by nurturing youngsters into stars and not by spending and spending and spending like some of these other managers." 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: 7 reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must become the full-time manager of Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Man United speculation there for a reason – Solskjaer praises Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Man Utd news: Everything Solskjaer touches turns into gold, says Danny Higginbotham
RELATED STORY
Twitter wishes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a very happy 46th birthday
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer has put long-term Man Utd vision to club chief Woodward
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands 4 signings, Red Devils star makes decision on future, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 14th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Rashford can emulate Man United greats Ronaldo and Rooney – Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer and Phelan brought back 'old school' Man United – Lingard
RELATED STORY
Cardiff boss Warnock backs Solskjaer for permanent Man United job
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer winning Premier League Manager of the Month award
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us