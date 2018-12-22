×
Manchester apartment 'normal' for Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
113   //    22 Dec 2018, 04:00 IST
PepGuardiola - cropped
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola was reluctant to identify his and Jose Mourinho's different approaches to life in Manchester as a reason behind their contrasting records at City and United.

Mourinho was sacked by United on Tuesday, ending an 895-day stay at the Lowry Hotel – the five-star residence that was the Portuguese' home throughout his Old Trafford tenure.

The former Chelsea boss' family remained in their London home, while Guardiola's wife and children live alongside him in an apartment in the City Suites complex a short walk from the Lowry.

The 47-year-old also teamed up with chef Paco Perez to open Catalan restaurant Tast in the city and claimed in an interview with the BBC in October that he "will be a Mancunian for the rest of my life".

However, as has been the case throughout their reunion in the Premier League, the City manager sought to draw attention towards events on the field and away from his and Mourinho's contrasting personalities.

"I don't know the reason why. I cannot put words in the private life of Jose. I don't know," he said of his counterpart's living arrangements.

"I think it's important what happens on the pitch. My family is here, it's normal to live in a house or apartment.

"Jose, he lived alone here and decided to live in a hotel, but I think he went to restaurants.

"I think he went out. He didn't stay 24 hours in the room. So, I cannot speak about what was his life in here. I don't know."

Mourinho lifted the EFL Cup and Europa League during his first season at United, finishing sixth in a Premier League where City were third – both clubs standing at a distance from 2016-17 champions Chelsea.

It was a different story last time around, as Guardiola's men romped to a record-breaking 100-point haul and the Premier League title after winning the EFL Cup, with trophyless United 19 points further back.

The Red Devils were the same distance from the summit after defeat to leaders Liverpool in Mourinho's final game, with caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leading them at former club Cardiff City on Saturday when Guardiola's side host Crystal Palace.

 

