Manchester City to start EFL Cup defence at Preston

Manchester City won the EFL Cup

Defending EFL Cup champions Manchester City have been drawn away to Preston North End in the third round, while Manchester United will host Rochdale.

Last season's beaten finalists Chelsea got a home tie against either Grimsby Town or Macclesfield Town, while Champions League winners Liverpool will go to MK Dons.

Tottenham face a trip to Colchester United and their north London rivals Arsenal are at home to Nottingham Forest.

Portsmouth will welcome rivals Southampton to Fratton Park for a south coast derby, with matches to be played in the week commencing September 23.

Sunderland produced the biggest shock of Wednesday's second-round action, dumping out Premier League side Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor despite falling behind to Jay Rodriguez's first goal since re-joining the Clarets.

Will Grigg equalised for the Black Cats before Tom Flanagan and George Dobson struck in the first five minutes of the second half to complete the comeback for Jack Ross' unbeaten League One side.

Sunderland's reward is another clash with Premier League opposition, having drawn Chris Wilder's newly promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

1998 - Sunderland’s elimination of Burnley was their first against a top-flight opponent in the League Cup while not being a top-flight club themselves, since November 1998 (5-4 win on penalties against Everton). Underdogs. pic.twitter.com/pjGNL7fAYU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2019

Bournemouth go to Burton Albion next after they needed a penalty shoot-out to edge past Forest Green Rovers following a goalless draw at home, while Leicester City – who will head to Luton Town - also triumphed on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw in an all-Premier League tie at Newcastle United.

Everton fell behind in the first minute away to League One side Lincoln City but triumphed 4-2 to earn a trip to Sheffield Wednesday, who progressed thanks to Atdhe Nuhiu's 96th-minute goal in a 1-0 victory at local rivals Rotherham United.

Portsmouth won 2-0 at QPR and Sam Surridge struck twice as Swansea City thrashed Cambridge United 6-0 to set up a game at Watford.



EFL Cup third round draw in full:

Wolves v Reading

Oxford United v West Ham

Watford v Swansea City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Sheffield United v Sunderland

Colchester United v Tottenham

Portsmouth v Southampton

Burton Albion v Bournemouth

Preston North End v Manchester City

MK Dons v Liverpool

Manchester United v Rochdale

Luton Town v Leicester City

Chelsea v Grimsby Town or Macclesfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday v Everton

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Crawley v Stoke City