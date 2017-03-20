Manchester City v Liverpool post-game reaction – fans' view

by Reuters News 20 Mar 2017, 10:00 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 19/3/17 Young fans pose outside the ground before the match Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

REUTERS - Manchester City and Liverpool took a share of the points at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a Premier League tie marred by controversial decisions and missed chances. James Milner gave the visitors the lead from the spot before City levelled the score less than 20 minutes later.

We have gathered some post-match reaction from supporters of both clubs:

Manchester City: Bluemoon MCFC

“Two points dropped, too many missed chances and decisions not going our way. That’s our story of the season. The referee was beyond a joke this afternoon.

“We’re still too static when we are on the ball and we came close to giving it away with careless passing at the back. That seems to be happening all too often. Isn't a manager paid to sort out the basic stuff like that?

“Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones were brilliant throughout the game but it’s just a shame Sergio Aguero fluffed his lines at the end when he could have won it for us. That’s at least five sitters that Aguero has missed for us in the space of a week. It could even be more. We'll be unstoppable when Gabriel Jesus is fit and back in the mix.

“It’s unbelievable how many chances we create every week and fail to score. Pep (Guardiola) needs to keep all the players behind and practise shooting. This happens in every game and it’s not good enough.

“On the plus side, Willy Caballero was very impressive today. I would suggest that we keep him as our first-choice keeper. I still don’t think he has reached his best yet, there’s a lot more to come from him.

“What the result means is that it is going to be a straight-up dog fight for a top-four spot. It is going to be a real challenge especially considering our remaining fixtures. We’ve got games coming up against Arsenal and a trip away to Chelsea next. We really need to start winning against the other top teams or we just won't make a top-four finish.”

Liverpool: This Is Anfield

“I don't remember a match like it. Both teams were unlucky not to win and particularly fortunate not to lose. Perhaps a draw is a reasonable result considering the missed chances at both ends.

“Both Liverpool and Manchester City went for it, both teams were questionable at the back and both teams spurned all but one of the many, many chances that fell to them.

“On a more positive note, we're still unbeaten now against the top six teams this season. A point at the Etihad? I think we would all have accepted that before the game.

“It’s obviously disappointing that a place in the top four is no longer in our own hands. We’re here again and left hoping that Manchester United and Arsenal drop points.

“Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana both should have put their chances away. Lallana certainly will not want to watch that last-ditch effort back anytime soon. My nerves were shot to pieces by the end of the game.

“The referee was appalling today. I would go as far as saying he set a new low in the standards of officials in this league. It was almost comical.

“Emre Can was the ‘Man of the Match’ for me this afternoon. He was a beast. Overall we played well, and this is how we should be playing week in week out.

“It’s annoying to have the international break upon us now, but we’re looking forward to the derby once the Premier League returns so roll on the next match. Bring on the Toffees.”

