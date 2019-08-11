Manchester United strike deal to sign Monaco teenager Mejbri

Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Monaco to take teenage midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Old Trafford.

The France youth international, 16, had been linked with a number of clubs and is reported to be costing United an initial £9million (€9.6m).

Mejbri, who represented Monaco in the UEFA Youth League, is awaiting FIFA clearance before completing a move that will see him initially join United's academy ranks.

United announced the youngster's imminent arrival on their official website and revealed fellow new recruits Johan Guadagno, Dillon Hoogewerf and Mateo Mejia, all aged 16, have been cleared to play.

Following his transfer to Manchester United, AS Monaco would like to wish Hannibal Mejbri all the best in his future career. pic.twitter.com/jzwDwIt0Jw — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 11, 2019

Goalkeeper Guadagno joined from Swedish side Brommapojkarna and highly-rated forward Hoogewerf arrived from Ajax, where his prolific goals return at under-17 level earned the 16-year-old a promotion to the under-19s last season.

Mejia was previously on the books of Real Zaragoza and is said to have also attracted the interest of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Valencia.

Zaragoza denied reports in June that an agreement had been reached with United for the young attacker, but his arrival has now been made official.

United under-23 duo Paul Woolston and Luca Ercolani have also signed new contracts, the club said.