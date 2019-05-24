Manchester United to play Solskjaer's hometown club in friendly match

Manchester United have announced they will be playing against manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hometown club Kristiansund during pre-season.

Both the United men's and women's teams will play in Oslo, with Solskjaer's side tackling Kristiansund on July 30 at the Ullevaal Stadium, while Casey Stoney's will take on Valerenga at the Intility Arena the next day.

Solskjaer said: "I am delighted we are playing a match against Kristiansund BK, they are from my hometown in Norway, which is an added bonus for me.

"We have a massive following in Scandinavia and it's great that I meet United supporters wherever I go in Norway.

"This match will be really important in terms of our preparation for the new season.

"We want to hit the ground running and give ourselves a chance to challenge once the new campaign starts and the best way to do that is with some momentum behind you."

Former striker Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December and, although late-season results saw United miss out on a Champions League spot, he proved to be a popular appointment as permanent boss with the club's fans.

#MUFC are heading to Oslo this summer for pre-season friendlies! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2019