×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United, Tottenham are Bale's only options – Rush

Omnisport
NEWS
News
86   //    14 Jun 2019, 21:48 IST
Bale - cropped
Gareth Bale endured a difficult season at Real Madrid

Manchester United and Tottenham are Gareth Bale's only realistic options for a move back to the Premier League, says Ian Rush.

Bale looks to be out of favour at Real Madrid, having failed to establish himself in Los Blancos' side since Zinedine Zidane made his return to the club.

The Wales forward was an unused substitute in Madrid's final-day defeat to Real Betis, with Zidane claiming afterwards he would not have brought the 29-year-old on even if he had more changes available.

Madrid have since spent big money on bringing in Eden Hazard to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, with Luka Jovic also joining from Eintracht Frankfurt to further bolster their attacking options.

Bale's future at the club looks firmly in doubt, though his agent has suggested that the ex-Tottenham winger, who scored eight LaLiga goals in 2018-19, is fully committed to seeing out his Madrid contract.

Wales icon Rush, however, is hopeful Bale will return to the Premier League, but suggested Spurs and United may be the only sides that would make a move for his compatriot.

"Apart from that, where else are you looking at?" former Liverpool and Juventus striker Rush told BBC Sport.

"Looking at Manchester United last season, I think he'd walk into that side now. 

Advertisement

"When a club wants to get rid of you and he wants to stay, it's very difficult and I feel for him because like I've said before, Real Madrid supporters should be applauding him.

"You get to a stage now where different managers have different ways. You just hope that Gareth gets back, hopefully, in the Premier League because everyone wants to see him play.

"In the last two Wales games he hasn't been the player he is, but sometimes even the greatest players have to have a couple of bad games.

"He's still got a few years left in him and it depends which club wants to take him."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Rumour Has It: Manchester United set Pogba price
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer £9 million-a-year to Real Madrid and Barcelona target, Paul Pogba to Madrid is stopped by only one thing and more Premier League transfer news, June 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United receive boost in chase for £107M winger, Red Devils want midfield duo as Pogba replacement, and more Manchester United transfer news - 9 June 2018
RELATED STORY
£81 million Real Madrid superstar rejects Manchester United, Tottenham have a chance to sign Isco this summer and more Premier League transfer news, June 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United submit sensational €80 million bid for young star, Real Madrid can sign United star for €50 million plus Gareth Bale while also eying move for Liverpool superstar and more Premier League transfer news June 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal to sign €113M midfielder, £75M star rejects Manchester United for Manchester City and more Transfer News: 7 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Signings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make to win the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils no longer interested in signing Gareth Bale
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Oblak interested in Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Tottenham to splash the cash for Poch
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us