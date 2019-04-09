×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United wait on Rashford and Matic fitness for Barca clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    09 Apr 2019, 19:18 IST
rashford-cropped
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United will make a late decision on the fitness of Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic for their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona on Wednesday, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

England international Rashford missed last week's Premier League defeat to Wolves with an ankle injury, while Matic was only fit enough for a place on the substitutes' bench.

Speaking at Tuesday's pre-match media conference, Solskjaer revealed that both players are in with a chance of making the starting XI but confirmed that the game will come too soon for Ander Herrera and Alexis Sanchez.

Former Barcelona forward Sanchez has not played since injuring his knee against Southampton on March 2, while Herrera also missed the defeat at Molineux through injury.

Speaking about Sanchez, Solskjaer said: "He did his first training session today with the team, he's done lots of recovery work. He is injury free. He will probably be in the squad for West Ham on Saturday."

The Norwegian also confirmed that Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly will miss the clash at Old Trafford.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Champions League: 'We have to be careful' -Coutinho names danger men ahead of Manchester United-Barcelona clash
RELATED STORY
UCL 2018-19, Manchester United vs Barcelona: 5 key factors that could decide the quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
5 Footballers who have played for both Barcelona and Manchester United since 2000
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: How Manchester United should lineup against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: FC Barcelona vs Manchester United 1st leg - Tactical Preview 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 tactics  Manchester United should follow to overcome Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Manchester United will struggle against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Messi and Barca have more to lose against United – Olsen
RELATED STORY
4 reasons for Manchester United to be a worry for FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 4 Manchester United players who could hurt Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us