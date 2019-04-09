Manchester United wait on Rashford and Matic fitness for Barca clash

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United will make a late decision on the fitness of Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic for their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona on Wednesday, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

England international Rashford missed last week's Premier League defeat to Wolves with an ankle injury, while Matic was only fit enough for a place on the substitutes' bench.

Speaking at Tuesday's pre-match media conference, Solskjaer revealed that both players are in with a chance of making the starting XI but confirmed that the game will come too soon for Ander Herrera and Alexis Sanchez.

Former Barcelona forward Sanchez has not played since injuring his knee against Southampton on March 2, while Herrera also missed the defeat at Molineux through injury.

Speaking about Sanchez, Solskjaer said: "He did his first training session today with the team, he's done lots of recovery work. He is injury free. He will probably be in the squad for West Ham on Saturday."

The Norwegian also confirmed that Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly will miss the clash at Old Trafford.

