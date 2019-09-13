Mata: Manchester United have to stick together

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 59 // 13 Sep 2019, 15:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juan Mata leads Manchester United celebrations against Leeds United

Juan Mata has urged Manchester United's players and supporters to "stick together" following the club's slow start to the Premier League season.

United are eighth in the table after failing to win any of their three matches since beating Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Mata played a part in the away draws with Wolves and Southampton, either side of a 2-1 home loss against Crystal Palace, and the Spanish midfielder has admitted improvement is needed.

"We had a great start against Chelsea and a big result," he told United Review.

Our next #PL game is just on the horizon



Leicester City visit Old Trafford on Saturday for #MUNLEI... pic.twitter.com/5DBwVFR0re — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 11, 2019

"After that, two difficult games away where we should have got more, but football is not about deserving - although I think if you constantly deserve, you’re going to finally get what you deserve.

"Especially at Southampton - we should have killed the game. Obviously, Crystal Palace at Old Trafford we cannot repeat. We cannot lose these kinds of games and know we have to improve."

United have finished outside of the Premier League's top four in four of the past six seasons and Mata conceded neutrals take joy in seeing his side fall short.

"My message [to United supporters] is always being grateful for what they give us," he said. "I understand their frustration when we don’t get the results they deserve, so I feel sorry for that.

Advertisement

"But what I can do, individually, and what we can do, as a team, is give our best. Fans recognise that."

He added: "If we want to get our objectives, we need to stick together - managers, players and fans - because there's many people on the outside enjoying it when Manchester United don't win. It's key for us to stick together as a whole."

United return to action on Saturday with a home match against Leicester City.