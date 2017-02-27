Mature Fabregas enjoys challenge of fighting for place

by Reuters News 27 Feb 2017, 12:16 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Swansea City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 25/2/17 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Peter Nicholls/ Livepic / Files

REUTERS - Cesc Fabregas is not one to shy away from a challenge and the Chelsea midfielder says he will bank on his experience to nail down a first team spot after making his 300th Premier League appearances in Saturday's 3-1 win over Swansea City.

Making only his sixth league start of the season, Fabregas gave manager Antonio Conte plenty of food for thought with a goal and an assist at Stamford Bridge as the league leaders maintained a 10-point advantage in the standings.

"Experience helps you understand that the most important thing is always the team. Experience and maturity gives you this," Fabregas, who became the first Spaniard to reach 300 Premier League appearances, told British media.

"Don't get me wrong, I want to play. Every football player wants to play every single minute but sometimes you have to fight for it. The easy way is to escape, to run away, to sulk and to want to leave, to create a drama.

"In my mind, I decided I want to challenge myself. Not everything comes easy in life, sometimes you have to fight certain situations you are not used to. But hopefully I have shown the manager he can trust me."

Chelsea next travel to face London rivals West Ham United, in ninth, on March 6.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)