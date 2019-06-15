Maybe I can fit in at Manchester United - Brazil forward Everton open to future move

Brazil forward Everton celebrates scoring

Brazil and Gremio forward Everton has talked up a move to Manchester United by suggesting his playing style may suit the Premier League.

The 23-year-old scored a late stunner to seal Brazil's 3-0 win over Bolivia in Friday's Copa America opener, adding to Philippe Coutinho's brace.

Everton made his nine minutes on the field count at Estadio do Morumbi to further enhance his reputation as he cut inside from the left and sent the ball flying past Carlos Lampe.

And after opening his account for the Brazil senior side, Everton eyed up a move to a big European club, with Old Trafford a possible destination.

"I'm a player that's always trying to get on top [of the opposition]," he told the Daily Mail.

"Cutting in from the left with dribbles and good finishes - clubs in Europe have this style of play. Maybe I can fit in at Manchester United and others."

Everton, capped seven times by Brazil, has scored three goals for Gremio in the Copa Libertadores this season and seven times in the domestic league.

He has also been linked with a move to Manchester City and AC Milan in recent months.

GOOOOOOOOOL DO BRASIL! Um GO-LA-ÇO do Everton para ampliar a vantagem da #SeleçãoBrasileira!



3 x 0 | #JogaBola #BRAxBOL pic.twitter.com/LUmq5VXzbI — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 15, 2019