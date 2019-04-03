×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mbappe happy to be behind Pele

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    03 Apr 2019, 06:18 IST
mbappe-cropped
France star Kylian Mbappe

France and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is happy to be behind Pele in the World Cup record books.

Mbappe, then 19, became the second youngest player to score in a World Cup final when he struck in France's win over Croatia in last year's decider.

Pele is the youngest and the pair are the only teenagers to have netted in a decider at the showpiece tournament.

Mbappe has no problems being second to Pele, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever.

"For a record, you have to be the first, but I am behind him and that's not a problem, I am happy. It was fantastic," he said on Tuesday.

"Before the final, I knew that I could have this opportunity and make history with him.

"With the French national team, we did something huge. We did it for our country. There is nothing more important, I always said it.

"It is very important to defend your nation on the pitch. And make history with France, it was a big dream."

Omnisport
NEWS
Mbappe doesn't have to leave PSG to be world's best – Pele
RELATED STORY
Soccer legend Pele meets rising star Mbappe in Paris
RELATED STORY
Pele comparisons do not help Mbappe, says Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Mbappe can become the new Pele - Pele
RELATED STORY
Pele hails Kylian Mbappe, says he can become the next 'Pele'
RELATED STORY
Neymar: Mbappe is a phenomenon
RELATED STORY
Neymar will inspire like Pele, Zico, Romario - father
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 Costliest transfers of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 best strikers in the world this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us