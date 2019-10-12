×
McVay says it is up to Gurley if he wants to face 49ers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    12 Oct 2019, 21:56 IST
Todd-Gurley-101219-usnews-Getty-FTR
Todd Gurley

Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley is not certain to miss Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, with head coach Sean McVay to give his player the final say.

Amid reports that Gurley was likely to miss out on the NFC West contest due to a quad injury, McVay revealed that was not necessarily the case.

Instead, the running back will be the one to decide his availability for the game. 

"He knows his body as well as anybody," McVay said of Gurley, who was listed as doubtful on the team's injury report on Friday.

"I think we all know what a tough, elite competitor he's been in terms of the things that he's been able to push through. 

"So really it's about that collaboration, that communication and then making sure we do, number one, what's best for him. And he'll always be able to communicate that honestly with us."

Through five games this season, Gurley has rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 64 carries. 

"We're a better team when we do have Todd Gurley, but if he's not feeling right then that's where you have the confidence in the other guys to step up," McVay said.

If Gurley ends up sitting out, the Rams will turn to back-up Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson to take charge. 

Brown has rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries this season, while Henderson has appeared in three games rushing for no yards on just one attempt. 

The Rams have a 3-2 record, while the 49ers are flying at 4-0.

