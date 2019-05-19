×
Mentally I was done – De Bruyne on injury nightmare

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    19 May 2019, 01:26 IST
debruyne-cropped
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne felt "blessed" to have bounced back from an injury-plagued season to score at Wembley and help Manchester City win the FA Cup, admitting his most recent absence left him mentally exhausted.

The Belgium international suffered successive knee ligament problems throughout a season in which City became the first English men's team to complete a domestic treble, winning the EFL Cup, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

It was during City's 1-0 victory over Tottenham on April 20 that he broke down again, but after netting the third of City's six goals against Watford in the FA Cup final he reflected with satisfaction on having bounced back to fitness.

"It feels a bit like an honour," De Bruyne told BBC Sport. "After the Tottenham injury, mentally I was done.

"Five injuries in a year is a lot. But after a couple of days I was ready to be back with the team and help them win the title and in the final game and this game.

"I feel somewhat blessed to end the season in this way and show everyone that I am still the same and hopefully next season will be better."

Bernardo Silva echoed De Bruyne's optimism regarding next season, expressing his belief that Pep Guardiola's record-breaking side can still improve.

Silva had a hand in two of City's goals against Watford as he put in a performance that capped off a fine season on a personal level.

Asked what the treble means to his team-mates, he said: "It's fantastic. It means you are the best in your country by far because you won all of the competitions, so yes, we're very happy with this season. 

"It doesn't matter if we win 1-0 or 5-0, there's always space for improvement.

"Next season we'll try to get better, to win even more titles, to control more the games, have more possession, create more chances, score more goals.

"We'll work on that."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
