Mertens targets Napoli goals record after beating Maradona haul

Dries Mertens has turned his attention to becoming Napoli's all-time leading goalscorer after leapfrogging Diego Maradona into second place.

Mertens, 32, scored twice to help Napoli achieve a valuable 3-2 victory over Salzburg in a Champions League encounter in Austria.

The double took his tally to 116 goals for the Italian club in all competitions, one more than Argentine great Maradona.

Marek Hamsik, now at Dalian Yifang in China, remains out in front on 121 but his lead will not last if Belgium international Mertens gets his way.

"I'm delighted with these two goals because it earns me a place in Napoli's record books, something I've very proud of," the forward said after Wednesday's win.

"I've overtaken Diego, who's the all-time idol of this city, and now I hope to catch Marek, who is five goals away. I haven't said anything to Marek but I hope to overtake him soon, maybe by Christmas.

"This achievement is obviously a personal joy for me but also for the team, because I always put Napoli's result before me.

"It was important for us to start winning on the road again as it's a great morale boost."

Mertens in his seventh season with Napoli, having joined the Serie A side from PSV in 2013.

His double and Lorenzo Insigne's 73rd-minute winner helped the Naples side stay top of Group E after three games.

Carlo Ancelotti's men resume their European campaign at home to Salzburg on November 5.