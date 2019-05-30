×
Messi and Ronaldo the only players who can replace Hazard – David Luiz

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30 May 2019, 15:10 IST
hazard-cropped
Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Jorginho

Only Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are suitable replacements for Eden Hazard if he leaves Chelsea for Real Madrid, according to David Luiz.

Hazard played a pivotal role as Chelsea thrashed Arsenal 4-1 to lift the Europa League trophy on Wednesday, with the Belgian scoring twice in Baku.

In the immediate aftermath he confirmed that it was probably his final outing in a Chelsea shirt ahead of an expected move to Madrid.

The Spanish giants have long been linked with the Belgium international, whose Chelsea contract expires next year.

The Premier League club are reported to be holding out for £100million for Hazard, and although David Luiz feels it will be tough to fill the void left by his friend's departure, the Brazilian has high hopes for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

When asked who could replace Hazard, David Luiz told reporters: "That's either Messi or Ronaldo.

"I think, if he goes, I just wish him all the best. He is a fantastic player, friend and guy.

"I've known him ever since he was so young here. I am so happy for him because the world knows who Eden Hazard is.

"It [moving on] is part of life. Some cycles finish, some cycles start. I think we have many, many talents within the club who can replace him.

"Callum [Hudson-Odoi] is great. Callum has known this club since he was young and he has the talents to one day try to be like Eden.

"It didn't start so well because of the injury [Hudson-Odoi suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in April], but it is time for him to improve in other sides [of his game]."

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
