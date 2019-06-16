×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi 'bitter' after Argentina lose Copa America opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
587   //    16 Jun 2019, 08:10 IST
Messi-cropped
Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi said he was "feeling bitter" after Colombia heaped agony on Copa America hopefuls Argentina in Salvador.

Argentina – back-to-back runners-up in 2015 and 2016 – were upstaged 2-0 by Colombia in their Copa opener on Saturday.

After a drab first half, Argentina were stunned as Colombia substitutes Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata condemned La Albiceleste to their first opening-game Copa defeat since 1979.

And Argentina captain Messi – who was largely subdued by Carlos Queiroz's men as he eyes his first senior title with the South American giants – lamented the result.

"We leave here feeling bitter," Messi told reporters afterwards. "In the second half we had our chances.

"It takes time to accept this defeat, but let's see what the next days will be like. We need to look at the horizon and move on.

"We didn't want to start this way, obviously, but now we have to lift our heads and keep going."

"In the first half we retreated a little and were holding on, but in the second we really opened up," said Messi, who almost broke the deadlock in the second half but directed a header just wide of the post.

Advertisement

"Whenever you lose it's hard for us, we usually take it badly. Now we have to think about Paraguay."

Messi continued: "We have to take the positive things of today and think about tomorrow. We have many chances."

Argentina – seeking their first major international title since 1993 – are back in action against Paraguay on Wednesday in Group B.

Advertisement
Copa America: Argentina, Messi and company show their skills 
RELATED STORY
Scaloni: I'll retire if Argentina win Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia, Argentina Team News, Predicted XI and more
RELATED STORY
Messi trains with Argentina ahead of Copa America | Watch Video
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 5 reasons why Argentina will not win the Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina v Colombia Prediction
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 3 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the title with Argentina this year
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina National Team | Final Squad, Preview and Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Argentina manager names starting XI vs Nicaragua; says Albiceleste can win Copa America if "Messi does what he does every Sunday"
RELATED STORY
Messi to play for Argentina in Copa America, coach says
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us