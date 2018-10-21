×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Messi leaves Barcelona match with right elbow injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
399   //    21 Oct 2018, 01:29 IST
AP Image

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has left Barcelona's Spanish league match against Sevilla in the first half because of a right arm injury.

Messi was trying to reclaim the ball when he ran into the back of a defender, fell, and bent his right elbow badly.

He was in visible pain and had to be treated by team doctors after the 17th-minute injury at Camp Nou Stadium on Saturday.

The doctors wrapped his elbow with bandages and the playmaker tried to continue, but he eventually left the field.

Messi scored the team's second goal with a shot from outside the area in the 12th.

Barcelona's next match is on Wednesday against Inter Milan in the Champions League, and then it hosts Real Madrid in the clasico next weekend.

Associated Press
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Messi substituted with worrying arm injury
RELATED STORY
Celebrating 14 years of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
The cheat code of Ernesto Valverde and FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Mohamed Salah leaves Egypt match with injury
RELATED STORY
4 Barcelona superstars who deserve more minutes this season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona know when captain Messi is angry – Abidal
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Valencia: Messi salvages a vital away...
RELATED STORY
5 Things you probably did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former Barcelona superstar desperate for reunion...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us