×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi to play for Argentina in Copa America, coach says

Associated Press
NEWS
News
68   //    26 Mar 2019, 03:32 IST
AP Image

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi will play for Argentina in the Copa America in June in Brazil, according to coach Lionel Scaloni on Monday.

Scaloni, speaking in Morocco where Argentina plays the national team on Tuesday, said he has not discussed the Copa America with Messi since Argentina was embarrassed by Venezuela 3-1 on Friday.

Still, he thought Messi will play in the Copa America.

"Leo will be in Copa America. It is evident he will be. He showed maximum will here and we see he is very driven," Scaloni said. "When the match against Venezuela finished, we talked about the match, not about what is to come. We will work to get a better team."

The friendly against Venezuela marked Messi's first match for Argentina since the World Cup.

Messi made no impression against Venezuela in Madrid. He will not play against Morocco on Tuesday because of a groin injury.

Scaloni also said his team cannot be dependent on Messi to win its first title since the 1993 Copa America.

"We have to work for that (the dependence on Messi) not to happen, for every player not to be always drawn to Leo," the Argentina coach said. "He will help us win matches, that's for sure."

The Copa America starts on June 14.

Associated Press
NEWS
Argentina boss Scaloni has no doubts over Messi's Copa America involvlement
RELATED STORY
Messi to start for Argentina after nine-month absence
RELATED STORY
Argentina coach wants teammates to step up as Messi returns
RELATED STORY
Messi to hold more talks over Argentina return, says Scaloni
RELATED STORY
Host Brazil gets easy path in Copa America draw
RELATED STORY
Brazil and Argentina avoid holders Chile in Copa America draw
RELATED STORY
6 legends to have never won the Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 preparations - Where will the South American National Teams head this week? 
RELATED STORY
Maradona criticizes Lionel Messi and co, says current Argentina team doesn't deserve to wear the jersey
RELATED STORY
Venezuela beats Argentina 3-1 to spoil Messi's return
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
FT MYA IND
0 - 2
 Myanmar vs Indonesia
Tomorrow MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow GIB EST 01:15 AM Gibraltar vs Estonia
Tomorrow UNI CHI 05:25 AM United States vs Chile
Tomorrow PER EL- 05:30 AM Peru vs El Salvador
Tomorrow HON ECU 06:00 AM Honduras vs Ecuador
Tomorrow MEX PAR 07:30 AM Mexico vs Paraguay
Tomorrow COS JAM 07:30 AM Costa Rica vs Jamaica
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us