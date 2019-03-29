Milan have to forget about derby defeat - Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso is keen for AC Milan to swiftly bounce back from their derby defeat to Inter by beating Sampdoria on Saturday.

Milan were unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions heading into the crunch clash with their rivals, while Inter, without former captain Mauro Icardi, were thought to be in disarray.

Yet the Rossoneri went down 3-2 in the final match before the international break, failing to take a series of late chances that would have snatched a draw.

The result came as a setback to Gattuso's men, but they remain in the top four ahead of taking on Sampdoria this weekend.

"History says so [Milan must move on]," he told a news conference. "Even four months ago against Real Betis, we played an embarrassing game. We had to put it to one side.

"It was the same in the match against Arsenal last year. This is why so many times I make the same speeches. For us [the derby] was a blow, but we must look ahead. Our championship is [qualifying for] the Champions League and, right now, we are winning it.

"We have an obligation to look forward, the derby game is over and it could have easily ended 3-3. Imagine if [Samu] Castillejo or [Patrick] Cutrone had scored their chances - we would be having a different conversation now.

"On Saturday, I want to see the same old AC Milan that does not concede easily. We have to return to being the squad of recent months, a team able to hold up against any opponent."

Leaving the loss to Inter in the past also means forgetting about the touchline clash between Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia that later saw both men issues apologies.

Gattuso said: "I spoke to [Kessie]. I don't hold any grudge and the players know how much he cares, but I believe that we need maximum respect in the team. I was very disappointed - I made this clear to both of them.

"But as a footballer, I've been wrong many times, too, as with Joe Jordan [in a confrontation with the then-Tottenham coach], and I always paid the price for it by taking full responsibility for my actions.

"I'm not angry with Franck. There was great disappointment in me, but now it's all over."