Milivojevic signs new four-year Crystal Palace contract

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has signed a new four-year contract at Selhurst Park.

The 28-year-old was an ever-present for Palace in the Premier League last season and scored 12 goals - 10 of those from the penalty spot - to top the club's scoring charts for the second year running.

Milivojevic was into the final year of his existing deal, but the Serbia international has agreed to stay on until June 2023.

Palace chairman Steve Parish hailed the news, telling the club's official website: "Luka has been a fantastic player and leader for the club for two and a half years.

ALL OF THE GOALS



It's 24 and counting for our captain...#CPFC pic.twitter.com/zooQrdUU3Y — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 9, 2019

"His contribution really has been immense and I am delighted that he has agreed to pledge his long-term future to Crystal Palace."

Milivojevic joined Palace from Olympiacos in January 2017 and has made 93 appearances for the London side in all competitions.

He is in contention to feature for the Eagles in their opening Premier League fixture of the season against Everton on Saturday.